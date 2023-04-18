Primmune Therapeutics Presents New Clinical Data from Phase 1 Study Evaluating PRTX007 in Healthy Volunteers at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

April 18, 2023

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Primmune Therapeutics presents new Phase 1 data at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.
