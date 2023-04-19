Two UC San Diego Faculty Members Celebrated as 2023 Guggenheim Fellows

University of California San Diego faculty members Patrick Anderson and Jac Jemc are newly announced Guggenheim Fellows, a prestigious distinction awarded annually by the Board of Trustees of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation.

