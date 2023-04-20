Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present DAYBUE™ (trofinetide) Clinical Data and Rett Syndrome Real World Evidence at the 2023 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting

April 20, 2023 Mary Canady News, Syndication Comments Off on Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present DAYBUE™ (trofinetide) Clinical Data and Rett Syndrome Real World Evidence at the 2023 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that four posters in Rett syndrome will be presented at the upcoming American Academy of Neurology (AAN) annual meeting, being held April 22 – 27, 2023 in Boston, Mass. The poster presentations include a secondary analysis reporting on the communication-related endpoints from the pivotal Phase 3 LAVENDER™ study and an interim analysis of the ongoing, open-label DAFFODIL™ study. Additional poster presentations
Click here to view original post