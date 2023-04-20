Opinion: Generative AI’s three possibly insurmountable challenges for health care

Talk about AI in medicine often focuses on the most exiting possible innovations like precision diagnostics, clinical prediction systems, and analytics-driven drug discovery. However, with the arrival of large language models like GPT-4, Bard, and LLaMA, there is growing enthusiasm for how AI might reshape the more mundane aspects of clinical practice: clinical documentation and electronic health records. And it’s obvious why. As a patient, I hate the experience of having to talk to my doctors as they peer at me just over the laptop screen (all the while typing furiously). It really takes the feeling of care out of health care. And, of course, doctors hate EHRs, probably more than patients do. There’s no end to the complaints about increasing documentation demands, poor interface design, and incessant alerts.

It’s no wonder that doctors dream of a hands-free world where a device — like a Dr. Echo…

