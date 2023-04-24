Equillium Announces Poster Presentation at the Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation

LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $EQ #GVHD–Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that an ePoster presentation highlighting data from the EQUATE study in acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) was given yesterday at the 49th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantat

