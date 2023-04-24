Salk Professor Susan Kaech elected to American Academy of Arts and Sciences

LA JOLLA—Salk Institute Professor Susan Kaech, director of the NOMIS Center for Immunobiology and Microbial Pathogenesis, has been elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. She shares the honor with some of the world’s most accomplished leaders from science and technology, business, public affairs, education, the humanities, and the arts. Kaech and the new class of nearly 270 members will be inducted at a formal ceremony on September 30, 2023, at the Academy’s headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“It is a huge honor to be elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, so it is wonderful to see Sue’s important contributions to the field of immunology recognized,” says Salk Institute President Gerald Joyce. “She joins many other Salk faculty members with this prestigious distinction, including…

