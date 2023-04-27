STAT+: FDA warns of security vulnerability in Illumina’s DNA sequencing machines

The Food and Drug Administration warned health care providers Thursday that a security vulnerability in DNA sequencers made by Illumina could allow unauthorized users to access or alter potentially important medical data.

The news is an embarrassing development at a time when Illumina’s management team, including CEO Francis deSouza, is trying to fight off a proxy battle by Carl Icahn. The activist investor is seeking to add three new members to Illumina’s board and has said that he would like to remove deSouza as CEO.

