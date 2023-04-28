Study finds ChatGPT outperforms physicians in high-quality, empathetic answers to patient questions

April 28, 2023 Mary Canady News, Syndication Comments Off on Study finds ChatGPT outperforms physicians in high-quality, empathetic answers to patient questions

A new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine compared written responses from physicians with those from ChatGPT to real-world health questions. A panel of licensed healthcare professionals preferred ChatGPT’s responses 79% of the time. 

Click here to view original post