Medicinal Media: This New Nonprofit Is Going to Show You How to Bring Media Into Your Wellness

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Just in time for Mental Health Awareness Month, Medicinal Media, a brand new nonprofit organization, has launched by showing the world its first project: an online publication not quite like any other. The site, medicinal-media.org, is exploring the intersection of art and science as it relates to wellness, with a focus on mental health. Digital media offerings, of one type or another, are at the core of what they mean when they reference Medicinal Media. As for the

Click here to view original post