QALSODY approved for SOD1-ALS; MAA under review in EU Reported positive Phase 3 eplontersen ATTRv-PN data; December 22, 2023 PDUFA date On track to achieve 2023 financial guidance CARLSBAD, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) (the “Company”),…

Click here to view original post