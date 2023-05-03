One of the biggest goals of immunotherapy is to reverse T cell exhaustion to boost the immune system’s ability to destroy cancerous cells. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys studying melanoma have found a new way to make this happen.
Reviving exhausted T cells to tackle immunotherapy-resistant cancers
