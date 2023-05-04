Ionis chops two PhII programs in acromegaly and beta thalassemia

Ionis Pharmaceuticals is cutting two programs — a candidate for acromegaly and one for beta thalassemia.

The Carlsbad, CA-based biotech announced Thursday morning in its first quarter report that these two programs “did not meet Ionis’ target product profile” but did not give many details beyond that.

Ionis, which specializes in antisense drugs, was developing cimdelirsen for acromegaly, a disease in which the body produces too much growth hormone into adulthood, leading to growth in the hands, face and feet. Ionis had tested the drug in two Phase II studies.

The other program Ionis is cutting is sapablursen for beta thalassemia. The drug was in Phase II studies for the blood disorder. The drug is meant to target a gene that regulates the production of hepcidin, which controls how the body uses iron. Ionis noted that it is continuing a Phase II study of sapablursen for polycythemia vera.

Click here to view original post