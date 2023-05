-SURF301 Phase 1/2 oncology study continues to advance- – Expanded TYRA-300 clinical development into achondroplasia- -IND for TYRA-200 cleared with Phase 1 study on track for 2H 2023- -Strong cash position of $241.7 million as of Q1 2023- CARLSBAD, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ –…

