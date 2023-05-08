Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Operating Overview

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. “We are excited with the recent approval and subsequent launch of DAYBUE, the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of Rett syndrome. We are executing on our launch strategy to bring this important new treatment to the Rett patient community, while remaining focused on delivering increasing profitability from our NUPLAZID franc

Click here to view original post