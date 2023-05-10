Wugen Appoints Industry Leader Mark Alles as Chair of the Board of Directors

ST. LOUIS & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of off-the-shelf cell therapies to treat a broad range of hematological and solid tumor malignancies, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Mark Alles as Chair of the Board of Directors. Mr. Alles is the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Celgene Corporation. He has over 30 years of biopharmaceutical experience, and an outstanding record of driving growth a

