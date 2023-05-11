A new model for understanding human brain immune cells and neurological disorders

May 11, 2023

LA JOLLA—Situated at the intersection of the human immune system and the brain are microglia, specialized brain immune cells that play a crucial role in development and disease. Although the importance of microglia is undisputed, modeling and studying them has remained a difficult task.

Unlike some human cells that can be studied outside of the body or in nonhuman models, human microglia are difficult to study when removed from the human-brain-like environment. To overcome this barrier, Salk scientists developed an organoid model—a three-dimensional collection of cells that mimics features of human tissues. This model allows researchers to study human microglial development and function for the first time in living human-derived tissue. Further, the scientists examined patient-derived microglia from children with macrocephalic autism spectrum disorder (a condition where infant head circumference is greater than 97 percent of other infants’)…
