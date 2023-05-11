Equillium Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Clinical Updates

LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $EQ–Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced financial results for the first quarter 2023 and provided corporate and clinical development updates. “In the first quarter of 2023, we made excellent progress advancing Equillium’s wholly-owned multi-cytokine inhibi

Click here to view original post