iXCells Biotechnologies Expands CRISPR-Cas9 Cell Products and Genome Engineering Services

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iXCells Biotechnologies (“iXCells” or the “Company”), a provider of cell products and drug discovery services to the worldwide academic, biotech and pharmaceutical communities, today announced expansion of its CRISPR-Cas9 product and custom services offering, with special focus on induced pluripotent stem cell (“iPSC”) derived cell models. iXCells’ team of scientific experts in gene editing have already introduced several iPSC derived human motor neuron disease model

Click here to view original post