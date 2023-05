— CUSIP number for Evofem will change to 30048L302 on May 18, 2023 — — Ticker symbol will change to “EVFMD” for 20 business days, then revert to “EVFM” — SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (OTCQB: EVFM) (the “Company”) today announced a 1-for-125 reverse…

