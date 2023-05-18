Gossamer Bio Announces TORREY Data to be Featured at American Thoracic Society 2023 International Conference

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), today announced data from its Phase 2 TORREY Study of seralutinib in patients with PAH will be featured in two sessions at the American Thoracic Society 2023 International Conference taking place in Washington D.C. from May 19-24. Dr. Robert Frantz, Director of the Pul

Click here to view original post