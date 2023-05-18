SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), today announced data from its Phase 2 TORREY Study of seralutinib in patients with PAH will be featured in two sessions at the American Thoracic Society 2023 International Conference taking place in Washington D.C. from May 19-24. Dr. Robert Frantz, Director of the Pul
Click here to view original post
Gossamer Bio Announces TORREY Data to be Featured at American Thoracic Society 2023 International Conference
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), today announced data from its Phase 2 TORREY Study of seralutinib in patients with PAH will be featured in two sessions at the American Thoracic Society 2023 International Conference taking place in Washington D.C. from May 19-24. Dr. Robert Frantz, Director of the Pul