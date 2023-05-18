Micronoma Teams Up with NYU Grossman School of Medicine on Lung Cancer Research Grant Utilizing Microbial Biomarkers

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Micronoma announced today that it is serving as the industry partner on a grant the NYU Grossman School of Medicine received from the National Cancer Institute to identify microbial and host genomic signatures that can be used with other methodologies to predict non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in its early stages as well as the chance of post-surgical recurrence. “Micronoma is thrilled to partner again with NYU researchers to advance the cause of using microbial b

Click here to view original post