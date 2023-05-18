New Research from UC San Diego Sheds Light on the Possible Origins of Life

Researchers at the University of California San Diego have identified the conditions for cell metabolism to emerge on the early Earth, shedding new light on the origins of life itself, along with the fundamental nature of biological carbon fixation.
