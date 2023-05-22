Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and Recent Corporate Progress

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #biotechnews–Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, today reported its three months ended March 31, 2023 financial results and highlighted recent corporate progress. Corporate Highlights Established strong scientific advisory team with extensive preclinical experience using PHAD to prevent disease. Initiated ad

Click here to view original post