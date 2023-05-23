Biocom California Appoints New Members to its Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & LOS ANGELES & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Biocom California, the association representing the California life science industry, today announced that it appointed Ken Rollins, partner at Cooley, Susan Krumplitsch, partner at DLA Piper, and Nick Tait, principal and practice leader at Marsh & McLennan Agency, to its board of directors. Current board member Ranjeet Banerjee, chief executive officer of Cold Chain Technologies, was appointed as the board’s vice chair

Click here to view original post