MEI Pharma Announces Update of Ongoing Phase 1 Study Evaluating Oral CDK9 Inhibitor Voruciclib Alone and in Combination with Venetoclax in Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia or B-Cell Malignancies

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, today announced an update to the Phase 1 study evaluating voruciclib, an orally administered cyclin-dependent kinase 9 (“CDK9”) inhibitor, in patients with relapsed and refractory (“R/R”) acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”) or B-cell malignancies. These results demonstrate that, as of the data cut off, voruciclib alone or in combination with venetoclax (

Click here to view original post