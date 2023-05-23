UC San Diego Startup Wins $2.4 Million Defense Department Contract to Improve Battery Performance

Ateios Systems, a battery materials innovation company started by two UC San Diego alumni, announced that it has been awarded $2.4 million by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) to help improve battery material performance and production.
Ateios Systems, a battery materials innovation company started by two UC San Diego alumni, announced that it has been awarded $2.4 million by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) to help improve battery material performance and production.
Copyright © 2023 Biotech Networks, LLC