Trestle Biotherapeutics Joins the Wellcome Leap HOPE Program

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trestle Biotherapeutics today announced that it has joined the Wellcome Leap HOPE program. HOPE (Human, Organs, Physiology & Engineering) is a $50M program focused on bioengineering complex human organs and immune system interactions. If successful, the HOPE program would demonstrate the capacity to produce tissue capable of restoring sufficient function to remove patients from dialysis and, eventually, produce immune-tolerant organs for transplantation. Founded

