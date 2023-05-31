Extended Longevity Clinical Trial Demonstrates Remarkable Reversal of Aging Biomarkers

MAUI, Hawaii–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extended Longevity, a leading provider of innovative anti-aging solutions, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of the groundbreaking Longevinaut Study #1. The study, conducted under the guidance of Dr. Juergen Winkler at Quantum Functional Medicine, Carlsbad, CA, under the supervision of the Institute of Regenerative and Cellular Medicine, of Santa Monica, California, Executive Director Dr. Barbara Krutchkoff, PhD has demonstrated the safety and effe

Click here to view original post