Seres receives $125M payment from Nestlé; French biotech teases early-stage eye disease data

Seres Therapeutics, a microbiome-focused biotech, has been handed a $125 million milestone payment from Nestlé Heath Science related to the FDA approval of its C. difficile infection treatment Vowst.

Seres and Nestlé came together in 2021 to jointly commercialize the drug in the US and Canada. Following the commercialization, both companies are entitled to share equally in the profits and any losses. Seres is also eligible to receive payments of up to $225 million for certain sales milestones.

Vowst was approved in late April and is designed to help restore healthy gut microbes in patients recovering from repeating infections of C. difficile which can cause colitis, diarrhea and sometimes death. — Tyler Patchen

CNS biotech announces it has PhI/II data for rare eye disease

Coave Therapeutics says that it has positive Phase I/II data for a gene therapy candidate for retinitis pigmentosa, but more…

Click here to view original post