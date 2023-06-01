Bayer buys license to Cedilla preclinical cancer program; MEI Pharma says no to unsolicited offer

Bayer has acquired exclusive rights to Cedilla Therapeutics’ preclinical cancer drug candidates for an undisclosed amount.

Bayer announced Thursday morning that it is acquiring the license for Cedilla’s preclinical Cyclin E1/CDK2 complex inhibitors. Cyclin E1 activates CDK2, and the two drive cancer progression and are overexpressed in cancer cells.

Bayer did not disclose what indications it will be pursuing under this partnership. The deal is structured traditionally — Bayer will pay Cedilla an undisclosed amount upfront, and the latter is also eligible for potential development and commercial milestones and royalties. — Lei Lei Wu

MEI Pharma rejects unsolicited offer

One day after San Diego biotech MEI Pharma received an unsolicited offer to be acquired by Anson Advisors and Cable Car Capital, the biotech has come back and said no.

The biotech said Thursday that it has “reviewed and rejected” the proposal, which…

