Scientific Poster Presented at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting Highlights Performance of Biocept’s CNSide™ Versus Cytology

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $BIOC #CNSide–Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) (“Biocept” or the “Company”), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and service, announces a poster presentation at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting underway in Chicago showing the ability of CNSide™ to detect rates of leptomeningeal metastases (LM) compared with standard CSF cytology from lumbar puncture. The poster, titled “Evaluating the diagnostic performance of leptomeningeal

Click here to view original post