Erasca reports early colorectal cancer data as it cuts trials, preclinical programs

Erasca believes it’s secured the early clinical data to show one of its targeted therapies holds promise as a “backbone” for drug combinations, particularly for colorectal cancer. But to get there, the biotech is chopping a string of combo trials and other discovery-stage programs to narrow its focus.

Gone are three trials pairing ERAS-007 with different drugs (two approved, one experimental from Erasca’s own pipeline) in various cancer types; a trial for a KRAS G12C inhibitor “due to increasingly competitive landscape for small- and mid-cap biopharma companies”; and three preclinical candidates hitting SOS1, MYC and RAS, respectively.

"Further refining our efforts and prioritizing resources will allow us to focus on clinical and research programs with potential therapeutic differentiation and will increase our capacity to realize the many exciting opportunities ahead of us to help patients," said Jonathan Lim, chairman, CEO and co-founder of Erasca, in a