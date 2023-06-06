Salk Institute mourns the loss of Françoise Gilot

LA JOLLA—Françoise Gilot, artist, best-selling author, and wife of the late Salk Institute founder and vaccine pioneer Jonas Salk, died on June 6 at a hospital in Manhattan at the age of 101.

“Françoise Gilot has been truly inspirational to all of us at Salk, to Jonas during his life, and to our entire community through her involvement with Symphony at Salk and many other Salk undertakings,” says Salk President Gerald Joyce. “Her artistic genius can be seen on display around campus through the many pieces of art she donated to us. While we grieve her death, we celebrate Françoise’s spirit as we reflect on her art and her commitment to the Salk Institute.”

Gilot was well known for her fascination with architecture and a lifelong interest in…

