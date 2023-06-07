Inipharm’s Development Candidate INI-822 Shows Improvements in Markers of Liver Homeostasis in Preclinical Studies

SEATTLE & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inipharm, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing therapies for severe liver diseases, today announced that data on its development candidate INI-822, a small molecule inhibitor of HSD17B13, demonstrated improvements in key markers of liver homeostasis in rats fed a high fat choline-deficient diet. The data will be presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver’s EASL Congress 2023, taking place June 21-24, 2023.

