Tiny biotech takes on mRNA vaccine juggernauts in federal court in patent infringement cases

Promosome, a small biotech linked to Scripps Research Institute, sued Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech in federal court — saying the three companies violated a patent issued to its mRNA technology almost a decade ago.

The Stamford, CT-based biotech filed two lawsuits in US District Court in the Southern District of California in San Diego, one against Moderna and the other against Pfizer and BioNTech, accusing the companies of patent infringement and asking for its “rightful share” of billions of dollars in revenue from the sale of their Covid-19 vaccines: Spikevax and Comirnaty.

Promosome was created to commercialize the scientific work of Gerald Edelman and Vincent Mauro, both of whom were researchers at the Scripps Research Institute in San Diego. They — along with two others, Wei Zhou and Stephen Chappell — later patented a method for increasing mRNA protein expression, which was