Astellas to revisit fatal neuromuscular condition in partnership with startup Kate Therapeutics

June 8, 2023 Mary Canady

Four years ago, a biotech company presented data so powerful it made scientists cry.

Speaking to a packed room at an annual cell and gene therapy conference in 2019, Audentes Therapeutics played a video of a young boy who could scarcely move and required a ventilator to breathe. Born with a fatal neuromuscular condition called X-linked myotubular myopathy, for which there are no treatments, he was out of options until Audentes came along.

The company had developed a gene therapy designed to replace the broken muscle protein that causes weakness, difficulty breathing and early death. A second video, taken some time after the boy got the experimental treatment, showed him bouncing and smiling at a doctor’s visit. The dramatic transformation moved many in the audience to tears and later that year moved the Japanese drugmaker Astellas to acquire Audentes for $3 billion.


