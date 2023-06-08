Escient Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Data Demonstrating Efficacy of EP262 in Inhibition of Mast Cell Degranulation in Multiple Species at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Escient Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage company advancing novel small molecule therapeutics for the potential treatment of a broad range of neurosensory-inflammatory disorders, today announced the presentation of preclinical data in multiple models of mast cell degranulation related to the company’s EP262 development program at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology annual meeting being held in Hamburg, Germany, June 9-11, 2023. EP262 is a potent,

Click here to view original post