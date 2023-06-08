Inversago Pharma to Present Data from Phase 1b Trial of INV-202, a Peripheral CB1r Blocker for Metabolic Syndrome, at the 83rd American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions

June 8, 2023

MONTREAL, Québec–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inversago Pharma Inc. (“Inversago”), a leader in the development of peripherally-acting CB1 receptor blockers to address complications associated with metabolic and fibrotic diseases, today announced that it will present data from the Phase 1b trial for INV-202, at the 83rd American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions taking place on June 23-26, 2023, in San Diego, California. INV-202 is a potential first-in-class, peripheral CB1r blocker, being developed
