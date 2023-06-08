SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #CertaintySavesLives–SOTERIA Precision Medicine Foundation, an organization dedicated to empowering patients, caregivers, and clinicians with the power of precision medicine, today announced a fiscal sponsorship agreement with Certis Oncology Solutions, a San Diego-based precision oncology and translational science company. The agreement will support an observational clinical research study aimed at validating the application of “mouse avatars” as a clinically relevant platform for preci
Click here to view original post
SOTERIA Precision Medicine Foundation Opens Cancer Research Study Leveraging Certis Oncology Solutions’ Predictive Artificial Intelligence Platform and Functional Assays
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #CertaintySavesLives–SOTERIA Precision Medicine Foundation, an organization dedicated to empowering patients, caregivers, and clinicians with the power of precision medicine, today announced a fiscal sponsorship agreement with Certis Oncology Solutions, a San Diego-based precision oncology and translational science company. The agreement will support an observational clinical research study aimed at validating the application of “mouse avatars” as a clinically relevant platform for preci