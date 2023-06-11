Exclusive: Illumina CEO deSouza resigns, following challenge by activist investor

Francis deSouza has stepped down as CEO of Illumina, according to the company, just weeks after he survived an activist investor’s campaign to remove him from the DNA sequencing giant’s board.

His resignation as CEO and from the board is effective immediately, though he’ll stay on as an adviser until the end of July. Illumina general counsel Charles Dadswell will become interim CEO while the board conducts a search.

DeSouza’s departure follows the company’s recent and at times intense fight with Carl Icahn, the prickly activist investor who targeted the board and CEO after years of lackluster share performance and a major acquisition that has been blocked by antitrust authorities. The proxy battle, which concluded last month, led to the ouster of board chairman John Thompson and his replacement with an ally of Icahn’s. While deSouza survived, it was with a less-than-overwhelming show of support.

DeSouza started as CEO in…

