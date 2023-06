Just two weeks after surviving an activist investor’s attempt to oust him from Illumina’s board, company CEO Francis deSouza has resigned his roles at the sequencing behemoth, Illumina said Sunday.

deSouza stepped down effectively immediately from the CEO position and from the company’s board. He will remain an adviser through next month. Charles Dadswell, the company’s general counsel, will take on an interim CEO role as the board searches for the company’s next leader.

