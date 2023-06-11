Life Sciences Slowdown? San Diego Stays Strong In Cautious Market

Tenants are searching for about 900K SF of life sciences space in San Diego, the No. 3 market in the country for the biotech industry. That number might sound high, but it represents just half of where things were a year ago, when firms sought 1.8M SF. In 2021, there was a scramble for 3.5M SF, according to Colliers Senior Vice President Steve Holland.

The recent stats on San Diego life sciences tell a somewhat sad story for landlords and developers. Leasing during the fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023 was the slowest it has been in the region…

