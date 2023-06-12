Rejuvenate Bio shrinks staff, pipeline focus as George Church spinout eyes 2024 gene therapy IND

Like many other biotechs in this market environment, small gene therapy maker Rejuvenate Bio has struggled to rejuvenate its bank account.

The San Diego startup, born out of George Church’s lab and the Wyss Institute, has laid off a sizable portion of its workforce and slimmed down its pipeline activity after struggling with funding, according to LinkedIn posts. Workers at the biotech, focused on aging-related diseases for both humans and dogs, posted in recent days to say the layoffs affected at least half of the company.

In an email to Endpoints News, a spokesperson for Rejuvenate confirmed the biotech laid employees off but declined to disclose the number of staffers impacted.

“Our decision is a reflection of measured efforts Rejuvenate Bio has undertaken to assess the portfolio and prioritize our programs with the greatest benefit for patients,” the spokesperson wrote.

Rejuvenate is focusing on lead gene therapy RJB-01, which is…

