Seeing the insides of plants in 3D

LA JOLLA—The cellular life inside a plant is as vibrant as the blossom. In each plant tissue—from root tip to leaf tip—there are hundreds of cell types that relay information about functional needs and environmental changes. Now, a new technology developed by Salk scientists can capture this internal plant world at an unprecedented resolution, opening the door for understanding how plants respond to a changing climate and leading to more resilient crops.

3D video of plant roots created using PHYTOMap with dots (purple and green) representing two different genes.

Credit: Salk Institute

The method, called PHYTOMap, can capture entire plant tissues (like the whole root tip), instead of a small slice and provides insight into the complex biological conversations between cells that is difficult in two dimensions.

The method was detailed in Nature…

