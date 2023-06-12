STAT+: Pharmalittle: U.S. Chamber sues over Medicare price negotiations; FDA seeks new supplier for scarce cancer drug

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to another working week. We hope the weekend respite was relaxing and invigorating, because the familiar routine of online meetings and deadlines has predictably returned. Such is life, as they say. So why not greet these challenges with a delicious cup or two of stimulation? Our choice today is chocolate cappuccino. After all, the neurons need as much help as they can get. As always, you are invited to join us. Meanwhile, we have assembled the latest list of interesting items for you to peruse. We hope you have a meaningful and productive day. And by all means, do keep in touch. We savor your insights and tips …

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce sued the federal government over its new Medicare drug-price negotiation program on Friday, arguing that Congress tried to take too much power away from the courts, STAT reports….

Click here to view original post