Voices Speak Volumes: Legacy Lecture Links Language to Life

The annual Legacy Lecture, hosted by the UC San Diego Scholars Society, is an event in which a nominated professor gives a unique talk based on the prompt “If this were the last lecture you ever gave, what would you want to share with the world?”
The annual Legacy Lecture, hosted by the UC San Diego Scholars Society, is an event in which a nominated professor gives a unique talk based on the prompt “If this were the last lecture you ever gave, what would you want to share with the world?”
Copyright © 2023 Biotech Networks, LLC