Encoded Therapeutics, a well-funded CNS gene therapy maker, lays off 10% of staff 

Already two years behind initial projections for a Phase I of its lead gene therapy, well-funded Encoded Therapeutics is conserving cash to stay afloat into 2026, business chief David McNinch confirmed in an email to Endpoints News.

David McNinch

The South San Francisco-based biotech, which last disclosed a $135 million Series D in the summer of 2020, has laid off 10% of its workforce, McNinch said, confirming a Fierce Biotech report. He declined to disclose how many employees were impacted. The biotech has 195 employees, per data from PitchBook.

Encoded follows multiple other gene therapy biotechs that have been saddled by a more discriminating and scrutinous financing environment for drug developers, as some have reduced headcount and prioritized their pipelines or shut down.

At the time of the Series D financing in 2020, Encoded, which focuses on CNS…

Click here to view original post