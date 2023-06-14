Kura plans to sell $100M of shares on the back of interim readout of acute myeloid leukemia drug

Kura Oncology intends to raise $100 million by selling shares, it announced Tuesday afternoon. The stock sale comes after the San Diego biotech presented updated data on its acute myeloid leukemia drug at the European Hematology Association annual meeting on Monday.

Kura plans to use the money to push forward three programs: a menin inhibitor called ziftomenib that it is testing in a subset of AML patients, and two farnesyl transferase inhibitors, or FTIs — a class of cancer drugs that scientists believe could impact a key cancer-driving protein called Ras, but has failed multiple clinical trials.

In addition, Kura said it plans to use the raise for pipeline R&D, according to an SEC filing. Underwriters of the public offering will have the option to buy an additional $15 million in shares.

On Monday, Kura presented Phase I/II…

