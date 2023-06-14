Turnstone Biologics files IPO to fund cell therapies

Solid tumor biotech Turnstone Biologics has filed for an IPO in a bid to fund its early-stage cell therapy clinical trials after losing major deals with AbbVie and Takeda and reducing its headcount.

Turnstone hasn’t set a target for its IPO yet but is hoping to raise enough money through an IPO (as well as other funding sources) to develop its lead candidate TIDAL-01, one of its tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapies, according to SEC filings.

The company has started two Phase I clinical trials for TIDAL-01, one for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer and uveal melanoma, and the other an investigator-sponsored trial with the Moffitt Cancer Center’s cell therapy facility in both cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. Turnstone also plans to test out a viral immunotherapy combo with TIDAL-01 by treating patients with viral immunotherapy after using TIDAL-01 as well as attempting to treat…

