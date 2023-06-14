Turnstone Biologics files IPO to fund cell therapies

June 14, 2023 Mary Canady News, Syndication Comments Off on Turnstone Biologics files IPO to fund cell therapies

Solid tumor biotech Turnstone Biologics has filed for an IPO in a bid to fund its early-stage cell therapy clinical trials after losing major deals with AbbVie and Takeda and reducing its headcount.

Turnstone hasn’t set a target for its IPO yet but is hoping to raise enough money through an IPO (as well as other funding sources) to develop its lead candidate TIDAL-01, one of its tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapies, according to SEC filings.

The company has started two Phase I clinical trials for TIDAL-01, one for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer and uveal melanoma, and the other an investigator-sponsored trial with the Moffitt Cancer Center’s cell therapy facility in both cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. Turnstone also plans to test out a viral immunotherapy combo with TIDAL-01 by treating patients with viral immunotherapy after using TIDAL-01 as well as attempting to treat…
Click here to view original post