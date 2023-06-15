Astellas shells out $35M upfront to Cullgen in protein degrader development deal

Astellas is expanding its mark in the growing protein degradation space with a potential $1.9 billion deal with San Diego and Shanghai-based Cullgen.

Cullgen, which closed a $50 million Series B round in 2021 to develop its protein degradation platform and pipeline, will get an upfront payment of $35 million from the pharma giant. An additional $85 million is at stake if Astellas uses a license option for the already-identified lead program: a cell cycle protein degrader for the treatment of breast cancer and other solid tumors.

Total compensation to Cullgen “could exceed” $1.9 billion if Astellas exercises all license options and a candidate hits all milestones. Cullgen is also eligible to receive royalty payments for any commercial sales of a finished product.

Cullgen and Astellas will develop multiple targeted protein degrader candidates collaboratively by combining Cullgen’s platform featuring E3 ligands, dubbed uSMITE, with Astellas’…

Click here to view original post